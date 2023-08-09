JACKSON — A 17-year-old from Seaside Heights has been arrested and charged for motor vehicle theft and fleeing from police, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 3, Jackson officers responded to the area of Imperial Place for a report of two stolen vehicles. Soon after, officers observed the stolen vehicles traveling northwest on Leesville road, officials said.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicles as they fled, officials said. A few seconds later, one of the stolen vehicles operated by the juvenile lost control and crashed into a tree, bursting into flames, the prosecutor's office said.

The juvenile then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended. The juvenile is being lodged at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

The suspect has been charged with theft of moveable property, eluding, obstruction, and resisting arrest by means of flight.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the prosecutor's office for information related to the other stolen vehicle and other possible suspects.

