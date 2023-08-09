These NJ residents, businesses are donating the most to Trump’s rivals
Former President Donald Trump is raking in lots of contributions from New Jersey but his rivals are benefiting from more higher-value donations from the Garden State.
Federal Election Commission filings this summer show dozens contributors maxing out the $3,300 that they can give to a presidential candidate committee for each of the primary and general election races. Most of those big bucks from New Jersey are going to former Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden.
But those candidates are getting even more help from New Jersey tycoons and businesses giving to independent committees known as super PACs, which have no limits on raising and spending.
The Sakers, one of the families behind the ShopRite supermarket chain in the state, is pumping large amounts of money into both Christie's campaign as well as the Tell It Like Is PAC that supports him. Supporting DeSantis are hundreds of thousands of dollars coming from one of New Jersey's biggest developers.
Biden and the Democratic National Committee reported $77 million cash on hand at the end of last quarter.
Trump's campaign raised $35.98 million, beating DeSantis' $20.48 million last quarter.
But among the super PACs, DeSantis is benefiting the most with a $130.6 million haul by Never Back Down PAC. The Trump and Christie PACs trail with $14.6 million and $5.9 million, respectively.