Former President Donald Trump is raking in lots of contributions from New Jersey but his rivals are benefiting from more higher-value donations from the Garden State.

Federal Election Commission filings this summer show dozens contributors maxing out the $3,300 that they can give to a presidential candidate committee for each of the primary and general election races. Most of those big bucks from New Jersey are going to former Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden.

But those candidates are getting even more help from New Jersey tycoons and businesses giving to independent committees known as super PACs, which have no limits on raising and spending.

The Sakers, one of the families behind the ShopRite supermarket chain in the state, is pumping large amounts of money into both Christie's campaign as well as the Tell It Like Is PAC that supports him. Supporting DeSantis are hundreds of thousands of dollars coming from one of New Jersey's biggest developers.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee reported $77 million cash on hand at the end of last quarter.

Trump's campaign raised $35.98 million, beating DeSantis' $20.48 million last quarter.

But among the super PACs, DeSantis is benefiting the most with a $130.6 million haul by Never Back Down PAC. The Trump and Christie PACs trail with $14.6 million and $5.9 million, respectively.

New Jersey residents and companies donating the most to Ron DeSantis These are the New Jersey residents who donated at least $2,000 to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign and the top New Jersey donors to a super PAC supporting DeSantis. The figures are current as of June 30, 2026.

New Jersey residents and companies donating the most to Chris Christie These are the New Jersey residents and businesses who have donated the most money to former Gov. Chris Christie's presidential campaign and to the super PAC supporting Christie. Numbers are as of June 30, 2023.