Spooky season is creeping up fast, and New Jersey Halloween lovers won’t have to wait much longer to get their first big scare of the year. While most haunted attractions won’t open until October, Brighton Asylum in Passaic is kicking things off early — officially opening for the season on Friday, September 26, 2025.

Known as one of the scariest haunted houses in the state, Brighton Asylum has earned a reputation for delivering movie-quality scares. The attraction features terrifying live actors, incredibly detailed sets, and immersive storylines that make you feel like you’ve stepped straight into a horror film. Each year, new twists are added to keep even returning visitors on edge.

Read More: Is It Too Early to Put Up Halloween Decorations in New Jersey?

Halloween lovers are especially thrilled about this early opening because it gives them a chance to celebrate spooky season before the calendar even flips to October. It’s the perfect way to say goodbye to summer and dive headfirst into fall festivities.

Tickets are on sale now, and if past years are any indication, opening weekend will sell out quickly. Whether you’re a die-hard haunted house fan or just looking for a fun way to get into the Halloween spirit, Brighton Asylum is the ultimate destination for chills, thrills, and screams.

Gather your bravest friends, plan your perfect spooky night out, and mark your calendars for September 26. When those doors open, haunted house season in New Jersey will officially begin — and Brighton Asylum is ready to scare you like never before.

36 NJ Hospitals Receive 'A' Grade For Patient Safety 37 hospitals have received an 'A' grade regarding patient safety for spring 2025! Gallery Credit: Gianna