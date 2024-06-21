This NJ ice cream shop was just named one of the best in America

With the blazing heat this week you could be dreaming of splash parks and cold drinks and anything to find some comfort and relief from the heatwave. A freezing cold ice cream treat might hit the spot too.

Well, you're in luck New Jersey. We have plenty of great ice cream shops from Holsten's in Bloomfield where Tony Soprano met his fate in that famous booth while Journey played, to Hoffman's in Point Pleasant Beach with their famous Octopus Challenge (eight scoops in eight minutes). We have so many great ones.

But only one was deemed great enough to make it into the Top 10 best ice cream shops in the nation. USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2024 just named Owowcow as one of the best in the United States.

Owowcow in Lambertville came in 3rd best on their list. As Jeff Probst would say, the tribe has spoken.

Owowcow is a small chain that started in 2009 in Ottsville, Pennsylvania. They have five locations in all in the Keystone State and here in New Jersey. They pride themselves on partnerships with local farmers to get their local, fresh ingredients like milk, eggs, and cream.

Owowcow is not only raved about by ice cream lovers all over they've even earned some love from vegans with their homemade vegan ice cream. They experimented with mixing non-dairy milks and ingredients dozens of times before getting it to their delicious standards.

They even offer a treat for dogs. Their PupCups made with sunflower seed butter and a pumpkin flavor are a big hit. Dogs are a big part of the scene in Lambertville because it's such a family-friendly and walkable town. You'll often see businesses leaving out bowls of water on the sidewalks for pooch passersby.

If you haven't sampled one of the nation's best ice cream shops yet Owowcow is waiting for you at 237 North Union Street in Lambertville, New Jersey.

