A major real estate deal just went down in New Jersey and is getting some buzz.

Paramount Realty has just acquired a shopping center in Mercer County.

It's the very popular Hamilton Marketplace on Route 130 North in Hamilton Township.

It was just sold for a whopping $100 million.

If you live or work in the Hamilton area, you surely know that Hamilton Marketplace is bustling all the time.

Did you know it's in the top 1% of most-visited shopping centers in America, according to Globe Street.

There's a great combination of retail stores and restaurants including Kohl's, Walmart, Lowes, Burlington, Old Navy, Staples, Michaels, Ulta, Shop Rite, Party City, and Carters.

There's also Barnes and Noble, Pet Smart, Ross Dress for Less, Chick fil A, Chipotle, Cracker Barrel, Longhorne Steakhouse, Crumbl Cookie, Mission BBQ, Panera, Red Robin, McDonald's, and so many more.

The article says this sale is noteworthy because it’s the biggest open-air shopping center deal in New Jersey since 2017 (pre-pandemic).

With retail demand making a strong comeback (post-pandemic), it’s no surprise that this transaction attracted so much attention from both private and institutional buyers.

The future of Hamilton Marketplace is looking bright as it continues to be a retail hotspot in New Jersey.

Don't worry, I'm sure it will be business as usual.

I haven't heard of any major changes on deck because it's wildly successful already.

The shopping center was built back in the early 2000s.

Of the 17 original anchor stores, 13 are still there today. That's a great track record.

For more information on this sale, click here

