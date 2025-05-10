This particular building along River Road in Fair Haven, NJ, has hosted a few different businesses over the past several years that residents in and around the area have grown familiar with.

For a long time, Umberto's Pizzeria has called this place home. Up to 35 years, to be exact. They served their last slice of pizza in March of 2020.

After that, Jack's Goal Line Stand opened up, which, up until recently, operated their sports-themed restaurant in that location. They closed their doors early in 2025.

Now, a new establishment has opened up in an area that's very popular for anyone both living in or visiting the Jersey Shore region in Monmouth County this summer.

A new diner comes to the area

The all-new Fair Haven Diner quietly opened its doors on Monday, May 5, 2025, as part of its soft launch.

Curious, I decided to stop in to check it out for myself. I've been saying for a long time that the area needed a casual diner like this. A place that served breakfast but also bridged the gap between Red Bank and Rumson.

I decided to go for breakfast right after I got my kids to school on Friday, May 9. Here's how that visit went.

A full parking lot

Despite the gloomy and rainy weather that morning, the parking lot was filled, which is not usually a common sight so early in the morning.

The outside of the building doesn't look that different. Even going back to the days of the pizzeria, not much has changed with the physical appearance of the place.

But that doesn't hold true for the inside. It's obvious the owners put a lot of work into this place to help give it that classic, yet modern feel of a true Jersey diner.

As soon as I walked in, I was able to get seated right away. It was decently crowded considering the diner had only been open for about 30 minutes. I ended up sitting at the counter, which is toward the back of the diner.

Lots on the menu

Probably the only thing that didn't feel typical about the menus is the fact that there were no food or sauce stains stuck to them. But to be fair, the diner hasn't been open that long yet - give it time.

As for menu items? It ranges from everything, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And this is no small menu, either. And for those who are curious? There was no Taylor Ham on the menu, only Pork Roll. Sorry to all the Taylor Ham fans, but they got it right.

For this particular visit, I decided to go a different route and save the Pork Roll for another time.

A great breakfast

I decided to go for one of their breakfast quesadillas. And it didn't take long for them to prepare it. Absolutely delicious.

Actually, the only issue I had was that I had a hard time finishing it all in one sitting. A fairly good problem to have when you're at an eatery.

This was truly a generous portion for the price (which, again, classic Jersey diner). Every item on the menu just looked so good. And trust me, there's plenty for the kids to enjoy, too.

The staff was also great. They checked up on me periodically and offered to top off my coffee every time.

A great atmosphere

When I say it felt classic, yet modern, I meant just that. The place was well-spaced, complete with a dining area and a counter to sit at.

What I really liked about the counter area was the way they had it set up. They had desserts displayed there, along with some fun signage. Plus, the old-school overhead diner lights were a nice touch.

And along the back wall is a fireplace. Not that a fire will be raging any time soon, since summer is right around the corner. The atmosphere overall is very inviting.

Cake by the register

This was also a nice touch, having the dessert displays right by the registers. Speaking of which, that's also where you pay.

Much like how diners should be in New Jersey, you walk up to the register at the end of your meal to pay. Again, the staff couldn't be more welcoming.

It's a great addition for anyone coming to the Jersey Shore this summer to check out. And of course, for anyone living here year-round.

The Fair Haven Diner will be having a grand opening soon, which at that time will have expanded hours (they're only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the time being). Check out their website here.

