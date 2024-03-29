A Bucks County woman has earned a spot on NBC Nightly News.

Bucks County's Hallie Jackson to Anchor Sunday's NBC Nightly News

The Bucks County Courier Times is reporting the Sunday anchor position on NBC Nightly News will be filled by Hallie Jackson.

Hallie Jackson graduated from Pennsbury High School

Jackson grew up in Lower Makefield, graduated from Pennsbury High School in 2002, and always knew she wanted to be a reporter.

Like many local families, the TV in her childhood home was often tuned into 6ABC Philadelphia for Action News, and she'd watch the reporters hoping one day she'd do the same thing. She was so into it she had the Action News intro music as her ringtone. This is so great. C'mon, everybody in our area knows that intro music.

After Pennsbury High School, Jackson went on to college at Johns Hopkins University and graduated with a degree in political science. During her college years, she interned at a TV station and that solidified her decision to become a reporter.

Hallie Jackson was a White House Correspondant

Jackson certainly has plenty of experience in her field. She was a White House Correspondent while Donald Trump was President and even traveled with Trump overseas.

You may have also seen Jackson anchoring MSNBC's Hallie Jackson Reports.

Hallie Jackson's new job on NBC Nightly News starts April 7th

Sunday, April 7th will be Jackson's first day in her new position. Tune in at 6:30pm to see her.

The NBC News Executive VP of Programming is thrilled to have Jackson onboard in her new role saying, "Hallie is an exceptional journalist and an extraordinary broadcaster, representing the very best of NBC News, She is a natural fit to anchor our flagship newscast on Sundays."

Congratulations, Hallie.

