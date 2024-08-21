Guy Fieri Has Secret Ghost Kitchens Throughout South Jersey

If you’re a New Jersey foodie and haven’t discovered Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen yet, you’re in for a dinner treat tonight.

This hidden gem is a little different from your usual dining spots because it’s delivery-only.

Flavortown Kitchen is serving up some amazing meals that are of course Guy Fieri-approved, like Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Wings and the Mac N Cheese Burger.

The best part is, you don’t even have to leave your house. It will come right to your door.

So, if you’re local, you’re in luck because these amazing meals will get delivered right to your door.

The best part about ordering through a third-party delivery service app is that there’s no hassle.

No crowds, no waiting for a table, just good food brought straight to you because of apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, etc.

Where Can I Order ‘Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen’ in South Jersey?

According to Guy Fieri’s official site, there are over 170 locations in 34 states and New Jersey happens to be one of them!

If you’re looking to get a taste of “Flavortown”, you can order from 3 spots in South Jersey including Cherry Hill, Marlton, and Sicklerville. There's also a Flavortown Kitchen bar and restaurant now in the Newark airport!

Different restaurants in those areas are working as Ghost Kitchens to serve up Guy Fieri’s amazing food options.

It’s one of those hidden gems where you feel like you're getting a secret taste of something special.

So, if you're craving some serious comfort food that is made by a foodie’s favorite guy, Flavortown Kitchen might just be your next obsession.