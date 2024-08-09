NJ Transit to the rescue: Takes over ‘abandoned’ bus routes

✅ Coach USA declared voluntary bankruptcy in June

✅ It had planned to continue service but faced "difficult challenges"

✅ Academy Bus is also taking on former Coach USA lines

NJ Transit is coming to the rescue again for bus commuters who lost their ride.

Coach USA in June started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and found a buyer for its Suburban Lines in order to stay on the road. The company, however, notified NJ Transit on July 10 that it intended to walk away from three of five contacts effective Aug. 16 in Bergen, Passaic and Hudson counties.

In a letter to NJ Transit obtained by NJ.com, Coach USA Regional Vice President Newel Scoon said that the company “faced difficult challenges that result in our decision to cease ... county operations.”

After officials from all three counties pushed NJ Transit to take over the routes the agency says it has come up with what it calls "rescue bus service."

Academy Bus Lines will take over affected routes in Bergen and Passaic counties with no changes to routes, schedules, or fares starting Aug. 17, NJ Transit said. It had already agreed to begin service on the Passaic county routes starting Sept. 1 but will move up the date to the 17th.

ALSO READ: Palmyra mourns teen hit by NJ Transit light rail train

Bus routes given up by Coach Bus Bus routes given up by Coach Bus (Canva) loading...

NJ Transit steps in again

NJ Transit says it will operate the Hudson County lines on Aug. 17 while minimizing the impact to existing bus routes to the greatest extent possible.

“While presenting significant challenges to NJ Transit resources, we are once again stepping up after yet another private carrier abandons service with little notice,” NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett said in a statement. “We are ensuring that the thousands of customers who depend on these routes for their mobility retain these vital bus services.”

NJ Transit has stepped in on several occasions after some bus lines had reduced ridership during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coach USA ended service on its ONE Bus routes in Newark, Elizabeth and Orange in October because of decreasing ridership, driver shortages and inflationary pressures on its operating expenses, according to Newel Scoon, vice president of the East for Coach USA.

NJ Transit took over DeCamp's commuter service in Essex County by modifying four existing routes. It's also took over A&C Bus routes on the west side of Jersey City.

All of these takeovers contributed to a nearly $1 billion budget deficit that forced the agency to increase its fares across the board on July 1 for the first time in 15 years.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Amazing views of Six Flags NJ from high above Spectacular views from Great Adventures' Newly Refurbished Giant Wheel, both day and night. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Latest additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander