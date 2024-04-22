If you need a caffeine fix while doing some shopping at Quaker Bridge Mall, you're in luck.

Gregorys Coffee Coming to Quaker Bridge Mall

There's a new coffee shop coming soon. You may have heard of it before if you're in New York City often. It's Gregorys Coffee.

This new Quaker Bridge Mall location will only be Gregorys third shop in New Jersey.

The website boasts at Gregorys Coffee, "We Fuel the Hustle. We started Gregorys in 2006 to make a difference. To make amazing quality coffee, served fast. No attitude, just good coffee, good food, and good people. Pretty simple."

Gregorys offers espresso, cappuccinos, lattes, cortados, cold brew, and nitro. Click here to see the full menu.

Canva Canva loading...

Gregorys Coffee offers hot and cold food too

Grab a bite to eat too. There is hot food like baked oatmeal, avocado toast, croissant sandwiches, wraps, egg white bites, and more. There are Vegan options as well.

You can do a grab-and-go order if you'd like. There are fruit parfaits, hard-boiled eggs, oats and more. See the full menu here.

The baked goods like phenomenal. You'll have to try the Banana Nut Pound Cake, muffins (apple-cinnamon and blueberry), Berry Bliss Bites, scones, croissants (chocolate and regular), chocolate chip cookies, cake pops, crunchy power bites, peanut butter banana bites, Vegan options, and more. If you want to take a look at the menu, click here.

Canva Canva loading...

You can become a "Gregular," get it? A super-cute nickname for regular customers who can earn rewards and free stuff.

READ MORE: Cicadas are coming. Pray for warm weather. Here's why.

It's set to open sometime this spring. I can't wait to try it, it looks great.

Gregorys Coffee will be on the upper level of Quaker Bridge Mall

It will be on the upper level of the mall, where Starbucks used to be.

Another Gregorys Coffee location is opening this spring in King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, PA.

America's Worst Coffee Brands Is there anything better than a cup of coffee in the AM? Before you pour that cup of Joe, take a peek at the list of coffee brands you should avoid. Gallery Credit: Samm Adams