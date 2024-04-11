If you live in Bucks County, or in neighboring Mercer County, there's a good chance you've been to Georgine's.

Georgine's in Bristol, PA is for sale

Much to the dismay of many, Georgine's, legendary restaurant and banquet hall in Bristol, PA, is up for sale, Levittown Now is reporting.

A real estate listing for the restaurant was making the rounds on social media a few days ago.

It states it's for sale for almost $4 million. The buildings and the business itself are a part of the deal.

Georgine's will not change with a new owner

The listing reads in part, "Very large, very well known and popular, long-standing, well-respected facility for over 40 years. Fully operating staff in place and will continue to stay as many employees are long time staff. Absolute turn-key operation and the concept with a new owner should not change."

Anyone who works, or has worked in the restaurant business, knows how grueling and tiring it can be. It's a non-stop job, 6 or 7 days a week, late hours, and little time spent at home. It becomes the owner's life.

The owners of Georgine's in Bristol want to retire

The current owners of Georgine's, Dave Reifsneider and his brother-in-law, Michael Nagle, have a deep love for the business and want its legacy to continue on, as it is, but, they're ready to retire and spend more time with their grandchildren. Reifsneider is on his 60s and Nagle is in his 70s.

They're very protective of the family business, which was named after Nagle's mother, Georgine, over 40 years ago. They don't expect the sale to be quick. They intend to wait for just the right new owner.

All events booked at Georgine's are safe

Don't worry if you have an event booked at Georgine's. Rest assure you that your reservation is safe, Georgine's is not closing.

