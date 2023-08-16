Frontier Airlines is making a major change that you need to know about before you catch your next flight.

If you're one of those people who tend to show up to the airport at the last minute because you don't want to wait around too long before your flight or you're just running late, you'd better listen up.

Get our free mobile app

As of today (Wednesday, August 16, 2023), Frontier Airlines will be closing its check-in ticket counter and bag drop one hour before your scheduled flight departure time.

Got it? This means you have to be at the airport and checked in to your flight with at least an hour to spare. I would give yourself a little more time incase there are lines.

Previously, you had to check-in to your flight and drop your bag 45 minutes before your domestic flight, so it's only a 15 minute difference, but it could catch you off guard if you didn't know about the change.

Why the change?

Frontier spokesperson, Jennifer de la Cruz, says it's to help load your bags onto your flight more efficiently. "Increasing the standard check-in and bag drop cutoff from the current 45 minutes to 60 minutes prior to scheduled departure will help to ensure ample time for customers to get through security and to their gate, as well as allow additional time for bags to move through airport handling systems to aircraft. It will also serve to standardize the cutoff times for both international and domestic travel."

Many locals fly Frontier Airlines out of Trenton-Mercer Airport because it's conveniently located in Ewing, NJ and the low flight prices are certainly a perk too. You can also catch a Frontier flight from Philadelphia International Airport too.

Best Last Minute Getaways in NJ to Book Now There's no shortage of great getaways in New Jersey. If you get some spare time and need an idea, take a look at these.