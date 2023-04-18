An extreme new daily curfew for kids and teens just went into effect at the Fashion District Philadelphia.

The new rule, which just went into effect on Monday (April 17) says that anyone under 18 years old won’t be allowed inside the mall after 2 p.m. daily unless they’re accompanied by an adult (over the age of 23).

The mall previously had a code that required those under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult from 5 pm on Friday through the end of the weekend.

Teenagers Cause Chaos Near Fashion District Mall

This, of course, comes after a series of disturbances involving teenagers inside and near the mall.

As a frequent shopper of the mall, I have personally seen large groups of teenagers causing disruptions in the mall. I’ve personally seen them run up and down the halls, and even a handful being escorted out of the mall by security.

In fact, reporters from Fox29 said they have seen similar things while covering stories in that area.

Earlier this month, police responded to a fight inside the Fashion District mall on a weeknight, resulting in hundreds of teens creating a flash mob that traveled toward City Hall. A police officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.

But How Will the Fashion District Enforce The Curfew?

It's not entirely clear how the Fashion District Philadelphia will enforce the new policy, but it sounds like security will be on the lookout for unaccompanied minors.

Anyone who appears to be under the age of 18 may be approached by security or law enforcement for proof of age, mall officials tell NBC10.

The Fashion District is located on top of the Jefferson Train Station, and officials say teenagers and youth will still be able to access that train station.