It feels like you have to break the bank in order to play golf nowadays. Couple that with the fact that tee times are seemingly impossible to come by unless you book well in advance, I wouldn’t blame you if you decided not to pick it up as a hobby.

Though golf is my personal favorite hobby or activity, whatever you want to call it.

So I like to highlight the places in New Jersey where I have played in case anyone out there is looking for some good spots to play.

Some may be more expensive than others, some might be in better shape than others, and some might be more affordable. Whatever it is that you’re looking for in a golf round, I’ll try to have you covered.

This weekend, I played an early Sunday morning round (6:30 a.m.) at Gambler Ridge. You can find them at 121 Burlington Path Road in Cream Ridge. It’s a very off-the-beaten-path part of New Jersey.

The rolling hills and tree-lined fairways provide some pretty scenery throughout your round. The greens had recently been aerated when I played, but they were already coming back strong.

It cost me $59 to play a weekend morning round, which in today’s golf climate is pretty cheap.

It’s not quite in the condition of some of the other courses I’ve played this year, but the course was bought this year by Tom and Megan Collard, who have already made new additions to the course.

They’ve taken down some trees that used to overhang fairways, added red, white, and blue flags to indicate the front, middle, and back of the green, and they also added reflectors in the flagsticks so you can easily use a rangefinder to gauge distances.

I have no doubt you’re going to love your round here if you play. It’s an affordable course with a fun layout to navigate through.

