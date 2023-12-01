I grew up in a very small town. Although bigger these days due to houses being built on some of the town's farmland (which I think is so sad), Cranbury had a population of about 3,000 while I was growing up.

My hometown fostered my love and appreciation for small towns where everyone knows your name and most of the time where the residents truly care about one another and what happens in and to town.

When I saw this list of the Best Small Cities in America in 2023 from Wallethub, it immediately had my full attention.

Did my hometown make it? No, but another New Jersey town did.

So, how did Wallethub come up with this list?

The article says, "Wallethub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita."

Specifically, each town was ranked on affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety.

The New Jersey town that ranked among the Best Small Cities in America lands at #6 on the list. That's impressive. So, if you're not into city or big-town living, this may be just the place for you.

It's Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Have you heard of it? It's in Bergen County. It's only 12 miles from New York City. Its population is just over 35,000 people.

It gets high marks in all the key factors...affordability, economic health, education & health, quality of life, and safety. To see the scoring, take a look here.

To check out the rest of the list of the Best Small Cities in America, click here.

