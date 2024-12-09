BEWARE: Don’t Become a Victim of This E-ZPass Scam in PA
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has issued a warning about a scam that's reemerged recently and affecting drivers in Pennsylvania.
If you’ve gotten a text claiming to be from “Pennsylvania Turnpike Toll Services,” be extra cautious.
Scam texts are targeting PA Drivers Using E-ZPass
These text messages look real and try to trick you into sharing personal financial details by saying you have overdue toll payments and there’s an urgent need to settle the debt.
Don't be fooled. It's a scam.
The fake texts may say you have an overdue balance
The scam messages often threaten to charge you more if the overdue balance isn't paid right away.
Unfortunately, this isn't the first time toll officials across the country have seen these types of scams.
Similar fraud attempts have been reported by other toll authorities recently.
Don't click on any links in texts you're not familiar with
If you receive a text, email, or message that looks like it’s from the PA Turnpike or any other toll service, don't click on any links.
If you use E-ZPass or Toll By Plate you should always use safe, familiar, and secure methods to check your account.
You can safely access your account by visiting the official PA Turnpike E-ZPass website or using the PA Toll Pay app.
If you think you’ve been targeted by this scam, it’s important to report it.
You can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at www.ic3.gov.
This is where anyone can report internet-related crimes to law enforcement authorities.
I hope this doesn't affect you. It's such an awful feeling when you've been scammed.
Some scammers are so good at what they do nowadays, that it can be easy to be duped.
Remember to always be cautious when getting unsolicited text messages.
For tips on how to avoid scams, check out the PA Turnpike’s official Security & Fraud page by clicking here.
