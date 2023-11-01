Hey NJ! Health Officials Say Throw These Eye Drops Away Immediately

If you've bought over the counter eyedrops recently, check them before you use them!

Health officials at U.S. Food and Drug Administration are warning people to avoid using 26 eye drop products that were made under unsanitary circumstances!

"FDA is warning consumers not to purchase and to immediately stop using 26 over-the-counter eye drop products due to the potential risk of eye infections that could result in partial vision loss or blindness. Patients who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection after using these products should talk to their health care provider or seek medical care immediately."

These eyedrops were sold by the following brands:

CVS Health

Rugby (Cardinal Health)

Leader (Cardinal Health)

Rite Aid

Target

Velocity Pharma LLC

Walmart

Eye infections can be indicated by redness, irritation, itchiness, pain and discharge. If you experience any of these after using eyedrops, you should seek medical attention immediately. Cases do vary in severity, but serious cases can lead to loss of vision.

Has anyone been affected by the eyedrops?

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash loading...

Thankfully the FDA hasn't received any reports of eye infections from the affected eyedrops (as of Oct 31).

If you bought eye drops recently, grab it from your medicine cabinet and give it a look. If it's on this list, throw it out! Click here for the list of recalled eye drops. If you have to buy eyedrops, consult with the list again to see if any other brands have been added.

