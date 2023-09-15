If you’re a New Jersey emo kid at heart, this is the perfect event for you! The Liberty Science Center is having an emo night on September 21st and it’s the perfect excuse to get your emo friends together for a fun night out.

This is a 21+ event, so make sure everyone is of age before you send out that mass group text of invites, or things may get pretty awkward!

LSC after Dark is hosting Emo Night which has some of the best lineup of events my retired emo heart has ever seen.

The event will feature a Taking Back Sunday Laser Show at 7:45 and 9:15 pm, a Dark Matter planetarium show at 7 pm and 8:30 pm, an emo costume contest, dance floors, live DJs, amazing foods and cocktails to choose from, and even a backyard bar outdoor patio to try out some other drinks.

The Liberty Science Center puts on some amazing events like this that are 21+ pretty often, so you have to stay updated because they sound like such a fun time!

Tickets are available on their official website now and are going for a good price, also. This emo event is all going down on September 21st, from 6 pm to 10 pm at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey! Check out all the official info on their site, here!

