This Upscale Seafood & Steak Restaurant is Coming Soon to the Cherry Hill Mall!

A delicious new addition is coming soon to the Cherry Hill Mall! Prepare yourself for a dazzling dining experience.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood is preparing for its grand opening at the Cherry Hill Mall! It's almost ready. According to its Google results, they'll officially open on June 8.

It will take over the space of the Grand Lux Cafe (2000 NJ-38 #1072), which permanently closed in 2020.

This will be such an exciting addition to the collection of restaurants that already exist along the perimeters of the popular shopping mall. Eddie V's specializes in prime, quality seafood and steaks. If you're looking for a more upscale experience around the mall, this will be the place to be!

And to further add to the ambiance, they'll even have live music in the "V Lounge!" It's sure to be a classy experience perfect for celebrations or special occasions.

Based on their King of Prussia menu, they offer sumptuous seafood dishes such as East Coast Oysters, Caviar, Maine Lobster, Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Chilean Sea Bass, Norwegian Salmon, Mediterranean Branzino, and more!

As for steaks, they offer various prime cuts, such as Filet Mignon, Bone-in Ribeye, and Bone-in New York Strip. You can even order them with indulgent "enhancements" like crab-stuffed jumbo shrimp, scallops, lobster tail and more!

Can't wait to check this place out! Get ready to make reservations for your next fancy date night.

Are you looking forward to Eddie V's at the Cherry Hill Mall? Let us know what you think!

