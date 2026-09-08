Ed Sheeran Hits Philly This September; Every Song He’s Expected to Perform at Lincoln Financial Field
Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest stars on the entire planet. He has an entire catalogue of hit songs that span across his career that's now spanned over 15 years. And on Saturday night (September 19), Ed will once again perform on Philadelphia's biggest stage.
Ed Sheeran's 'Loop Tour' Will Be a Massive Performance in Philly
Sheeran is bringing "The Loop Tour" to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field that night, and we've got a sneak peek at his setlist.
We analyzed his recent performances on the tour (including stops in New Jersey and more) on sites like Setlist.fm and X.com (formerly known as Twitter).
Having said that this setlist is only an approximation of what we can expect from Ed in Philly. Since Ed does a lot of performing on his own using his own Loop device there are likely to be a few variations to this set compared to a massive tour with a full band.
Here's Ed Sheeran's Full Setlist for Philadelphia
Though this is only an estimate of Ed's setlist, it should be fairly close to what we'll see from him in Philly.
B Stage:
- You Need Me, I Don't Need You
Main Stage:
- Shivers
- Castle on the Hill
- The A Team
- Sapphire
- Don't
B Stage:
- Eyes Closed
- Fan Request(s)
- Give Me Love
Main Stage:
- Galway Girl
- Nancy Mulligan
- I Don't Care
- Old Phone
- Camera
- Celestial
- Photograph
B Stage:
- Eastside / 2002 / Cold Water / Little Things / Love Yourself
- Thinking Out Loud
- Perfect
- I See Fire
Main Stage:
- I'm a Mess
- Bloodstream
- Afterglow
Encore:
- Shape of You
- Azizam
- Bad Habits