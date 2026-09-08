Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest stars on the entire planet. He has an entire catalogue of hit songs that span across his career that's now spanned over 15 years. And on Saturday night (September 19), Ed will once again perform on Philadelphia's biggest stage.

Ed Sheeran's 'Loop Tour' Will Be a Massive Performance in Philly

Sheeran is bringing "The Loop Tour" to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field that night, and we've got a sneak peek at his setlist.

We analyzed his recent performances on the tour (including stops in New Jersey and more) on sites like Setlist.fm and X.com (formerly known as Twitter).

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Having said that this setlist is only an approximation of what we can expect from Ed in Philly. Since Ed does a lot of performing on his own using his own Loop device there are likely to be a few variations to this set compared to a massive tour with a full band.

Here's Ed Sheeran's Full Setlist for Philadelphia

Though this is only an estimate of Ed's setlist, it should be fairly close to what we'll see from him in Philly.

B Stage:

You Need Me, I Don't Need You

Main Stage:

Shivers

Castle on the Hill

The A Team

Sapphire

Don't

B Stage:

Eyes Closed

Fan Request(s)

Give Me Love

Main Stage:

Galway Girl

Nancy Mulligan

I Don't Care

Old Phone

Camera

Celestial

Photograph

B Stage:

Eastside / 2002 / Cold Water / Little Things / Love Yourself

Thinking Out Loud

Perfect

I See Fire

Main Stage:

I'm a Mess

Bloodstream

Afterglow

Encore: