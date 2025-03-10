The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly accepted an invite to visit President Donald Trump and the White House. In fact, sources told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the team “enthusiastically” accepted the invite.

White House officials went on to say they’re working to determine a date and logistics of the visit. Representatives for the team have also confirmed the news to other outlets including NBC 10 Philadelphia's John Clark.

But this is, of course, pretty significant.

When the team last won the Super Bowl in 2018, they were invited to visit the White House by President Donald Trump in his first term.

The invite, however, was ultimately rescinded the night before the scheduled visit as the entire team did not agree with Donald Trump

The team did not promise that all players would stand with a hand on their heart for the national anthem, which seemed to anger White House officials.

"They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” Trump’s White House said at the time.

Members of the 2018 team said they would not attend such a ceremony (including Malcom Jenkins, Chris Long and Brandon Graham). So the team offered to send a smaller delegation to the White House, but Trump declined.

In fact, a report from CBS Philadelphia at that time in 2018 said "less than a handful of players had agreed to attend."

So naturally, there had been questions if the team would accept an invite following this year’s Super Bowl Championship.

It wasn't immediately clear if the entire team would attend or if any of them would opt to sit out. But we could learn that information in the days and weeks to come.

