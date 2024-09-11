These 16 NJ schools made Forbes’ list of top 500 colleges in U.S.

⚫ New Jersey claims the No. 1 spot in the nation

⚫ Both public and private NJ institutions make the list

⚫ "Return on investment" is one of the metrics analyzed by Forbes

The Garden State is represented 16 times on a list from Forbes of "America's top colleges."

And the No. 1 university in the nation is right here in New Jersey.

The annual list from the business magazine takes into account 14 metrics related to the educational, financial, and career outcomes of students. Examples include graduation rate, student debt, and "return on investment."

Forbes started with a list of thousands of higher-education institutions across the country, and whittled it down to 500.

Below is a list of all the New Jersey institutions that made this year's list.

#448 Fairleigh Dickinson University—Florham campus

A flyover of Fairleigh Dickinson Florham Campus residence halls. (Google Maps) A flyover of Fairleigh Dickinson Florham Campus residence halls. (Google Maps) loading...

Average grant aid: $28,436

Average debt: $8,747

Median 10-year salary: $118,500

#426 Rowan University

Rowan University Rowan University (Rowan University) loading...

Average grant aid: $11,246

Average debt: $9,044

Median 10-year salary: $107,400

#424 Kean University

Kean University (Google Maps) Kean University (Google Maps) loading...

Average grant aid: $13,123

Average debt: $6,569

Median 10-year salary: $101,400

#409 William Paterson University

William Paterson University (Virtual tour at wpunj.edu) William Paterson University (Virtual tour at wpunj.edu) loading...

Average grant aid: $10,919

Average debt: $6,173

Median 10-year salary: $108,600

#386 Montclair State University

Montclair State University Photo courtesy of Montclair State University loading...

Average grant aid: $11,771

Average debt: $7,904

Median 10-year salary: $118,400

#370 Drew University

Seminary Hall at Drew University (Drew University) Seminary Hall at Drew University (Drew University) loading...

Average grant aid: $31,901

Average debt: $9,988

Median 10-year salary: $117,200

#354 Rutgers University—Camden

Rutgers-Camden campus (Google Maps) Rutgers-Camden campus (Google Maps) loading...

Average grant aid: $15,670

Average debt: $6,495

Median 10-year salary: $111,000

#299 Ramapo College of New Jersey

Ramapo College of New Jersey (Facebook) Ramapo College of New Jersey (Facebook) loading...

Average grant aid: $12,553

Average debt: $8,357

Median 10-year salary: $117,000

#282 Saint Peter's University

Saint Peters University (Google Maps) Jersey City JFK Blvd. Saint Peters University (Google Maps) loading...

Average grant aid: $35,256

Average debt: $6,551

Median 10-year salary: $114,400

#268 Rutgers University—Newark

Photo provided by Rutgers-Newark Photo provided by Rutgers-Newark loading...

Average grant aid: $13,168

Average debt: $6,475

Median 10-year salary: $123,100

#221 Seton Hall University

Seton Hall University (Seton Hall) Seton Hall University (Seton Hall) loading...

Average grant aid: $29,443

Average debt: $11,822

Median 10-year salary: $112,900

#193 New Jersey Institute of Technology

NJIT campus NJIT campus (NJIT) loading...

Average grant aid: $15,959

Average debt: $7,478

Median 10-year salary: $146,500

#150 Stevens Institute of Technology

Stevens Institute of Technology Stevens Institute of Technology loading...

Average grant aid: $29,443

Average debt: $10,599

Median 10-year salary: $168,700

#123 The College of New Jersey

TCNJ The College of New Jersey (Photo courtesy of The College of New Jersey) loading...

Average grant aid: $11,826

Average debt: $10,030

Median 10-year salary: $122,400

#79 Rutgers University—New Brunswick

Rutgers University Faculty Vote To Go On Strike, A First For The 257 Year Old University Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Average grant aid: $12,785

Average debt: $8,040

Median 10-year salary: $137,000

Princeton University campus AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File loading...

#1 Princeton University

Average grant aid: $59,792

Average debt: $7,559

Median 10-year salary: $189,400

Princeton University topped the overall list in 2023 as well.

