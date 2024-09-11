These 16 NJ schools made Forbes’ list of top 500 colleges in U.S.
⚫ New Jersey claims the No. 1 spot in the nation
⚫ Both public and private NJ institutions make the list
⚫ "Return on investment" is one of the metrics analyzed by Forbes
The Garden State is represented 16 times on a list from Forbes of "America's top colleges."
And the No. 1 university in the nation is right here in New Jersey.
The annual list from the business magazine takes into account 14 metrics related to the educational, financial, and career outcomes of students. Examples include graduation rate, student debt, and "return on investment."
Forbes started with a list of thousands of higher-education institutions across the country, and whittled it down to 500.
Below is a list of all the New Jersey institutions that made this year's list.
#448 Fairleigh Dickinson University—Florham campus
Average grant aid: $28,436
Average debt: $8,747
Median 10-year salary: $118,500
#426 Rowan University
Average grant aid: $11,246
Average debt: $9,044
Median 10-year salary: $107,400
#424 Kean University
Average grant aid: $13,123
Average debt: $6,569
Median 10-year salary: $101,400
#409 William Paterson University
Average grant aid: $10,919
Average debt: $6,173
Median 10-year salary: $108,600
#386 Montclair State University
Average grant aid: $11,771
Average debt: $7,904
Median 10-year salary: $118,400
#370 Drew University
Average grant aid: $31,901
Average debt: $9,988
Median 10-year salary: $117,200
#354 Rutgers University—Camden
Average grant aid: $15,670
Average debt: $6,495
Median 10-year salary: $111,000
#299 Ramapo College of New Jersey
Average grant aid: $12,553
Average debt: $8,357
Median 10-year salary: $117,000
#282 Saint Peter's University
Average grant aid: $35,256
Average debt: $6,551
Median 10-year salary: $114,400
#268 Rutgers University—Newark
Average grant aid: $13,168
Average debt: $6,475
Median 10-year salary: $123,100
#221 Seton Hall University
Average grant aid: $29,443
Average debt: $11,822
Median 10-year salary: $112,900
#193 New Jersey Institute of Technology
Average grant aid: $15,959
Average debt: $7,478
Median 10-year salary: $146,500
#150 Stevens Institute of Technology
Average grant aid: $29,443
Average debt: $10,599
Median 10-year salary: $168,700
#123 The College of New Jersey
Average grant aid: $11,826
Average debt: $10,030
Median 10-year salary: $122,400
#79 Rutgers University—New Brunswick
Average grant aid: $12,785
Average debt: $8,040
Median 10-year salary: $137,000
#1 Princeton University
Average grant aid: $59,792
Average debt: $7,559
Median 10-year salary: $189,400
Princeton University topped the overall list in 2023 as well.
