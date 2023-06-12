There was a time when you could only get the much buzzed about Duck Donuts in North Carolina. I would hear my friends who vacation in the Outer Banks talking about how they are the best donuts they've ever had.

Duck Donuts originated in North Carolina back in 2006 and has expanded big time since. There are now seven locations in New Jersey (Marlton, Avalon, Sea Isle City, Middletown, Paramus, Clark and Greenbrook) and fourteen in Pennsylvania, with another one opening soon in Warrington.

You may have noticed the digital sign infront of The Shops at Valley Square, on Route 611, is announcing that Ducks Donuts is coming soon. I checked the center's website and confirmed the news.

There are several vacancies currently in that shopping center. The map shows the newest Duck Donuts in Pennsylvania will be next to Claire's, Sunglass Hut and PF Chang's.

I have yet to try these donuts but, can't wait to see what all the buzz is about.

The website says Duck Donuts are warm, delicious and made to order right infront of you. I'm sure that's fun to watch.

I just checked out the menu of fan favorites...wow...the flavors include Maple Bacon, Pina Colada, French Toast, Chocolate Caramel Crunch, Blueberry Lemonade, Smores...the list goes on and on. Check it out here.

There are also seasonal boxes of donuts. For summer, you can enjoy a patriotic box and a popsicle box.

All the donuts would definitely spruce up your Instagram...they're so cute.

As soon as I find out a grand opening date, I'll let you know.

