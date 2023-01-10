NJ man accused of ramming Lakewood police car, nearly hitting cop

Law enforcement has tracked down a 20-year-old Jackson man accused of ramming a police vehicle and almost running over a Lakewood police officer, while fleeing from two different traffic stops nearly three months ago.

Kevin Valverde-Cruz has been charged with three counts each of aggravated assault and eluding law enforcement, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

On Oct.18, Lakewood police officers tried to pull over a white Jeep Grand Cherokee they saw speeding — but the driver never stopped and the chase ended on the Garden State Parkway due to public safety concerns.

(Lakewood Township Police via Twitter) (1) (Lakewood Township Police via Twitter) loading...

That same night, the Jeep was seen again in Lakewood, along the westbound shoulder of Central Avenue.

Detectives approached and spoke to the driver, who ignored directions and put the Jeep in reverse, hitting a police vehicle.

He then veered into the road, almost hitting police and took off.

One of the officers fired a shot at the side of the Jeep.

A few days later on Oct. 22, a Lakewood officer tried again to pull the same Jeep over, in the area of Third Street and Clifton Avenue.

(Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Instead, the driver speed up and took off toward Madison Avenue.

An investigation involving Lakewood Police, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit found that Valverde-Cruz was the driver in each incident.

On Tuesday, the Ocean County Regional SWAT carried out a search warrant at Valverde-Cruz’s residence, finding the Jeep and taking the man into custody.

Valverde-Cruz was being held at Ocean County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Top 40 Debut Rock Albums You get only one shot at a first impression.

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.

Rock Stars Who Walked Away and Never Looked Back Sometimes you've just got to move on.