It's the end of an era.

Diamond's Restaurant in Hamilton has been sold

The longtime owners of Diamonds Restaurant in Hamilton, Anthony and Thomas Zucchetti, are retiring and have sold the restaurant.

I know you're probably gasping right now. It's a favorite spot for many in the area, but, don't worry, it's not closing. There are new owners. Keep reading.

Thomas Zucchetti made the announcement today (Thursday, February 22nd) on Facebook.

The post read in part, "On behalf of my brother, Anthony, our families, and myself, I wish to express our sincerest gratitude to our friends and loyal customers for their unwavering support of Diamond's Restaurant over the past 41 years. It has been an incredible journey, but we are now embarking on a new chapter as we have officially retired and passed ownership of Diamond's to Vinny and Secundo Cabrera."

Diamond's Restaurant new owners linked to Cream Ridge, NJ Restaurant

After a quick Google search, Vinny Cabrera is linked to Ninuzzo Trattoria in Cream Ridge, NJ.

The post continued, "With the transition of ownership, we are confident that Diamond's Restaurant will continue to thrive and provide exceptional service and cuisine to our valued customers. We are excited for the future and look forward to seeing the restaurant prosper under Vinny and Secundo's stewardship."

The comments came pouring in wishing the Zucchetti family well and crediting the restaurant with the best food around and a place where family and friends made memories.

You may remember that Diamond's was one of the most popular restaurants in "The 'Burg", a nickname for the Chambersburg section of Trenton. It was a hotspot for many years with about a dozen of the best restaurants around, mostly Italian.

Diamond's Restaurant opened in 1982

Diamond's Restaurant first opened on Kent Street way back in 1982.

Wishing you the best for your retirement, Zucchetti family.

You'll be missed.

