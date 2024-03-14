NJ may bring in dentists and hygienists from other states

📜 NJ could become one of the seven states needed to start a compact

A multistate compact for dental professionals, allowing dentists and dental hygienists to practice in more than one jurisdiction, can't become a reality until seven states sign up.

New Jersey may become one of them.

Currently, four states are on board with the Dentist and Dental Hygienist Compact. Several states are considering the move, including New Jersey, where an Assembly committee recently approved legislation that gets the state involved.

"This is not new for us in New Jersey," said Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr., D-Burlington, a primary sponsor of the measure. "We've got an interstate medical licensure compact, a physical therapy licensure compact, a nurse licensure compact, a psychology interjurisdictional compact."

If the compact were to launch, dentists and hygienists in one compact state would be able to practice in any other compact state without having to obtain a new license.

Qualifications for dental compact

There are concerns that the move would bring inferior professionals into the Garden State, but additional approval is needed in order for a professional to join the agreement.

According to a webpage devoted to the compact — a project funded by the U.S. Department of Defense — an applicant for the multistate arrangement would have to clear an FBI background check, pay fees, and have:

⚫ An active, unencumbered license in a compact state

⚫ Passed the National Board Examination or other exam accepted by the compact commission

⚫ Completed a clinical assessment

⚫ Graduated from an education program accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation.

"Even though you may be licensed in a participating state, that does not mean you are participating in the compact itself," said Paul Bent, a lobbyist for the New Jersey Dental Hygienists' Association.

According to the New Jersey Dental Association, New Jersey isn't struggling with a supply of dentists currently — the bigger concern is the number of hygienists.

As of earlier this year, Iowa, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin had enacted legislation adopting the compact.

Legislation was approved by the New Jersey Assembly Health Committee on Feb. 22. There has not been any action yet on a Senate version of the bill.

