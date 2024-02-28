Another New Jersey diner is closing its doors. But this one will reopen with new owners and a new name!

Diamond Diner, located at 1390 NJ-38 in Hainesport will be no more after 57 years in business, according to Courier Post.

The owners posted a sign on the door to break the news to their loyal patrons, revealing that their last day in business will be March 3:

“The Diamantis Family. Established October 1967 will be closing March 3rd, 2024 and will be under NEW Management (Pandora). Renovations will take about two months. We like to THANK YOU all for all your patronage and will miss you!”

A new beginning for Diamond Diner

There's some good news here too! As the sign says, while the diner is closing, it will only be temporary. But once it comes back, it will no longer be Diamond Diner as the building falls under new management by Pandora Diners, which runs several other diners in New Jersey.

Here's their location in Springfield.

The building will soon undergo renovations before re-opening with a completely new name. The renovations will only take about two months, according to the sign. Hopefully there won't be any setbacks!

We've seen countless diners close in New Jersey in recent years, and not many of them get a fresh start. So while this may be a bittersweet moment to see Diamond Diner go after over five decades in South Jersey, it's exciting to see what it will become!

We'll keep our eyes open for updates.

