Dave’s Hot Chicken Announces Opening Date in Cherry Hill, New Jersey!

We've been waiting on this news for several months and now it's finally here!

Remember Dave's Hot Chicken? They're a popular L.A.- based hot chicken chain in the midst of a huge nationwide expansion, and they're finally about to open another location in New Jersey.

Are you ready, Cherry Hill?

Last September, we told you about how Dave's Hot Chicken will be opening in the Ellisburg Circle Shopping Center, located at 22 NJ-70 - at the intersection of Route 70 and Kings Highway in Cherry Hill - the same shopping center as Whole Foods Market, Buy Buy Baby and Wells Fargo.

Google Maps

They've finally released their grand opening date. According to their website, they'll be opening for business on Friday, April 5!

They'll be opening in the former BurgerFi location, which was only open for a short 6 months from September 2022 - March 2023.

Google Maps

This will be their third New Jersey location. They have two more New Jersey locations in Ocean Township and Wayne. But there are more to come! In total, there will be be about 7 locations in South Jersey in the next 5 years, according to NJ.com.

What's on Dave's Hot Chicken's Menu?

Their menu includes hot chicken sliders and tenders with Dave's special sauce, along with side dishes like fries, cole slaw and Mac and cheese. You can wash everything down with a soft drink or milkshake. You can even pick your level of spiciness in case your mouth isn't equipped for intense heat. Also their fries look incredible.

It's so exciting that they're making their way to South Jersey, with hopefully more spots to come across the state! Will you be checking them out when they open this April?