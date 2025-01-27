Iconic & Unforgettable: The Cher Show Debuts in Wilmington, Del This Weekend

It’s (finally) happening. The CHER SHOW is about to make its debut in the Philadelphia area.

This production won’t be in town long, but it’s a great plan for your weekend. The hit musical will play at The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington, DE for three performances this weekend (January 31 through February 1).

Tickets are on sale now on their website. Click here to learn more.

THE CHER Show Comes to Wilmington, Del

The CHER SHOW covers the incredible life of the superstar that only needs one name: CHER. Telling the story of her six decades of stardom (with everything from her relationships to 35 smash hit songs), nothing is left uncovered, they say.

I’ve never seen this show, but it’s gotta be like seeing Cher perform live, right? I love these jukebox musicals because its an opportunity to see a legend come to life.

Though, in this case: I think I’m most excited for the costumery which was led by Bob Mackie.

The shows will take place Friday night (at 8 p.m.), Saturday afternoon (at 2 p.m.), and Saturday night (at 8 p.m.). Tickets are still available for all three shows. Ticket prices range from $61 to $151. Click here to learn more.

Why Wilmington?

I should share a bit of a personal note as well. I know EXACTLY what you’re thinking: why would I go to Wilmington, Del. to see a show? Well, it's actually a great idea.

Well, I’ve now seen a few shows in Wilmington (Mean Girls & Come From Away were both incredible). The Playhouse on Rodney Square BLEW my mind. The Playhouse on Rodney Square was recently renovated too. It’s a state-of-the-art stunning theater located in the perfect downtown of Wilmington, Del. (so it’s filled with restaurants, bars and more for your visit).

And, yes, It's MUCH easier to get to Wilmington, Del. than you probably realize. It’s only a 35-minute drive from Center City.

Catherine Ariale as Lady, Morgan Scott as Star, and Ella Perez as Babe in THE CHER SHOW. Photo by Meredith Mashburn Photography. Catherine Ariale as Lady, Morgan Scott as Star, and Ella Perez as Babe in THE CHER SHOW. Photo by Meredith Mashburn Photography. loading...

And, in fact, I was blown away by how easy it was to get to the Playhouse. It's a VERY short ride away on Amtrak (or SEPTA).

I boarded a (very affordable) Amtrak Train at 30th Street Station and in under 30 minutes I was in downtown Wilmington, steps away from the state-of-the-art theaters which is located inside the Hotel DuPont. I had plenty of time for a fantastic dinner downtown too even.

Other upcoming shows include Dear Evan Hansen (running April 11-13) and Hadestown (running May 2-4).