This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

As two of the most prominent states on the East Coast, New York and New Jersey have both proven themselves to be leaders in many aspects of business like finance and innovation. As a global business hub, New York is always known for doing things on a far grander scale but Jersey often punches far above its weight. This is largely why NJ has become a global leader in industries like pharmaceuticals and biotechnology with the highest concentration of scientists and engineers in the world.

Although New York easily wins most head-to-heads, when it comes to cryptocurrency, New Jersey has been pulling ahead in recent times. New York, despite its size and influence, is struggling to keep up. While many expected New York to lead the way in this new digital economy, its strict regulatory stance has held it back. Meanwhile, New Jersey’s more flexible approach is drawing attention from companies and investors alike.

The crypto industry has been booming worldwide as the contemporary solutions offered by blockchain technology have been revolutionizing various sectors. Between the wide array of applications decentralized finance (DeFi) brings and the speed, frugality, and enhanced privacy that comes with using cryptocurrencies as a payment method, industries like eCommerce and real estate have all been rapidly evolving in recent years through their willingness to accept crypto payments. The perks of crypto payments have also transformed online gambling with the iGaming industry among the largest embracers of cryptocurrencies like Ripple as a prominent payment method.

By doing this, players who game at a Ripple casino get to experience perks like instant payouts, a far wider gaming library than traditional online casinos, and a more private gambling experience as crypto payments provide users with a degree of anonymity. These examples prove the inherent social and business utility of cryptocurrencies, although how regulation of the industry is handled will still influence how much they can be used.

In that sense, New York’s cryptocurrency laws are some of the strictest in the United States. Back in 2015, the state introduced the BitLicense, a licensing system meant to regulate crypto businesses. While its goal was to protect consumers and prevent fraud, it has also deterred many crypto companies from setting up in the state. BitLicense requires businesses to undergo a rigorous application process, and it imposes heavy costs and compliance demands. These regulations have created an environment that many in the crypto industry find too restrictive.

One high-profile case involved Ripple, the company behind the cryptocurrency XRP. New York regulators banned Ripple from operating in the state through the company. This ban was a significant move, and it showed just how serious New York was about controlling the crypto market. But for some, this level of control sends a message that innovation is not welcome. Ripple eventually found more receptive markets elsewhere, while New York missed out on the opportunities the company could have brought.

However, in contrast, New Jersey has gone with more flexible regulations that have fostered a more open, welcoming stance. Its laws around cryptocurrency are more relaxed, and the state has not adopted anything as strict as the BitLicense. New Jersey allows more freedom for crypto businesses to operate and experiment. This flexible approach has attracted companies that feel stifled by New York’s rules.

