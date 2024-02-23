The minute I wake up in the morning I think about my cup of coffee that I need to get my day jump started. There’s nothing better than treating yourself to a good coffee in the morning.

I feel like it just makes your day so much better and you’re ready to tackle anything that may come your way. In the debate of Starbucks vs. Dunkin, I’m a Starbucks girl through and through.

Although I would much rather go to a local coffee shop than a chain any day of the week and there are so many in the Central Jersey area alone! If you’re looking for a great coffee shop to try to start your morning off right in Central Jersey, let’s be real, there are SO many great ones to choose from.

Yelp is a great tool to use when you’re trying out new cafes, restaurants, hotels, businesses, etc and the people of Central Jersey have spoken on what the highest-rated coffee shop in the area is!

Now that Governor Murphy has officially declared that Central Jersey is defined as Middlesex, Monmouth, Mercer, Somerset, and Hunterdon counties, it makes it easier to decide which shops are defined as “Central Jersey” coffee shops.

Central Jersey’s Top-Rated Coffee Shop According To Yelp

According to reviewers on Yelp, the highest-rated coffee shop in Central Jersey is Daluca’s Cafe in Dunellen, New Jersey! It currently has 5 out of 5 stars.

“Wow.. I grew up in this town and always wanted a place *just* *like* *this.* There is ample seating - so many different options” Bella G. on Yelp commented on June 8, 2023.

This cafe is right in the middle of Dunellen, NJ, and is serving up some great coffee and food as well! Check them out on their site, here!

