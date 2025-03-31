This is a BIG jackpot and it was sold at one of the busiest retailers in the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

So we're excited!

Cash 5 Ticket Worth $818,000 Sold at Pennsylvania Grocery Store

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five numbers on Friday (March 28) to win a staggering prize worth $818,612.

READ MORE: Massive Changes Start For Mega Millions

That's an impressive jackpot for a game that runs daily with the Pennsylvania lottery.

By the way, the winning numbers for Friday night's drawing were: 17-25-26-33-43.

Where was the massive winning ticket sold?

Pennsylvania lottery officials announced it was sold at a GIANT Food Store. We all know how popular GIANT is in the state of Pennsylvania.

So at which store was the winning ticket sold?

The winning ticket was sold at the GIANT Store located at 3015 West Emmaus Avenue, Allentown, PA (that's in Lehigh County), Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced on Monday morning.

Winners Have One Year to Claim the Prize

It was not immediately clear if the winner had come forward, but the winner actually has one year for the ticket can be validated and the process can begin for them to claim their prize.

READ MORE: Three NJ Players Just Won Big on Powerball

So it could be a while before that happens. But we will eventually find out who won the prize.

That is because under current law lottery winners in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania cannot remain anonymous.

A ton of lower-tier prizes were won in Friday night's drawing as well, by the way. In fact, officials with the Pennsylvania lottery said that more than 17,100 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets won prizes.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman