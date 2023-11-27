Winter is coming! And so is the snow in New Jersey.

Normally, we get snow pretty consistently in New Jersey. It's a nuisance most drivers in our area have gotten accustomed to dealing with. But snow and ice on the roads isn't the only thing that can cause harm you and others - it's also the snow and ice on your car.

After a snowfall, you might be tempted to only wipe off the snow and ice from your windshield, mirrors and tires - especially if you're running late for work. Every snowy year, you're bound to see at least one car driving with a pile of snow still on the hood/top of their vehicle. Are they allowed to do that?

No matter how many time it's snowed in New Jersey, it's always worth having a reminder for the sake of your safety, and everyone else's.

Do I absolutely HAVE to remove all the snow and ice from my car?

The answer is yes. In the state of New Jersey, you must remove the snow and ice from your vehicle before driving it - it's the law! So when the snow does come, give yourself a generous time cushion to remove it. It doesn't matter if you're running late - you still need to remove it. Snow and ice can fly off your vehicle, causing serious accidents, injury and even fatalities.

According to NJ.gov:

"Remember to remove all ice and snow from your vehicle before driving, especially from the hood, windows and roof. It's the law in New Jersey! Motorists who fail to do so face fines of $25 to $75 for each offense, regardless of whether the ice and snow is dislodged from the vehicle."

It's a pain, but you gotta do it! Are you looking forward to snow in New Jersey this year?

