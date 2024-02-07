A large warehouse fire is filling the New Jersey skies with smoke. Reports say that firefighters are battling a blaze at a vacant warehouse in Camden, NJ.

The warehouse is located near the intersection of Mt. Ephraim and Haddon Avenues. It was first reported around 7 a.m.

Footage from television helicopters (including NBC10's SkyForce 10) covering the fire showed the smoke billowing into the air, as of 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported, but there are reports of the smoke being seen for miles in the area.

This is a developing story. We'll add more details soon.