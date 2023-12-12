It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The holidays are in full swing and there are so many festive things to do right in our area. There’s nothing better than walking around Christmas tree farms, Christmas stores or even just driving around your neighborhood and checking out the different holiday decorations.

It truly is one of the greatest times of the year and there are so many different ways to celebrate. If you’re looking around your house and thinking you need some more decorations to elevate your Christmas decor this year, there’s one top-rated Christmas store that you need to check out in the Bucks County, PA area.

According to Yelp, there is one Christmas store in particular that people in the immediate Bucks County area use as their go-to shop for all things that scream “Happy Holidays”!

Feeny's In Feasterville, PA Rated the #1 Christmas Store on Yelp

This holiday store in Feasterville, PA has a large following in the area according to all of the high ratings and love it has gotten on Yelp.

No matter what your style is, Feeny’s for sure will have something that you’ll love and cherish for the holiday season to come. It looks like they have a wide selection of holiday decorations of all kinds.

From gingerbread men to Christmas trees, elf figurines to ornaments, this place might as well be renamed Santa’s Workshop. The store was founded back in 1954 and it started as a roadside nursery and garden center, according to Feeny’s official website.

This business is family-run and is one of the most popular Christmas shopping destinations in the area and is rated accordingly on Yelp!

