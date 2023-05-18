There are some big changes coming to Bridgewater Commons Mall, according to My Central Jersey.

The 35 year-old mall was recently sold and the new owner (Pacific Retail Capital Partners, based in Los Angeles) is excited to revitalize it. The new company also acquired the Village at Bridgewater, which is near the mall.

The article cites a press release that says the new owner wants to "transform the mall into a vibrant mixed use destination."

Bridgewater Mayor, Matthew Moench is looking forward to working with the new owners so the mall can be around for a long time. Moench said, "I am confident that a collaborative relationship will help to ensure the mall's viability for the next 30 years and beyond."

During this post-pandemic time, when more people are shopping online than ever, it's important the mall makes changes to put its best foot forward so it survives, while many malls across the country aren't.

So, what will these big changes be?

The Planning Board has already approved the addition of Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse at the mall. Great news. I've been to the one in Philadelphia and it's excellent.

There are already a bunch of trendy stores in the mall like an Apple Store, lululemon, Bath & Body Works, Forever 21 and more. To see a complete list, click here. I'll let you know if I hear of any new openings.

A few months ago, the Bridgewater Town Council paved the way for entertainment, games and amusement places to open (like Dave & Busters).

I'll keep you posted. I can't wait for the transformation.

