Cirque du Soleil to return to New Jersey

Cirque du Soleil is returning to New Jersey with a brand new show.

The name of the new show is OVO:

From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance. Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, OVO (“egg” in Portuguese) brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts redefining the limits of the human body. Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than 7 million people in over 160 cities and close to 30 different countries.

Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy. For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated to the joyful OVO colony to delight audiences of all ages.

In addition to producing world-renowned circus arts shows, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group brings its creative approach to multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events.

Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people in 86 countries have seen Cirque du Soleil.

