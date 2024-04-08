This Airbnb in NJ will make you feel like you’re in a Barbie beach house
There are few weekends better than one spent at the Jersey shore, so how can you possibly make it better? Allow me to tell you.
While most beach houses have a nautical theme, this particular Airbnb in Belmar is especially vibrant and unique. It's making me want to watch the Barbie movie again.
They even describe it as having a Belmar-ly Hills vibe — a portmanteau that I’m jealous I didn’t come up with.
Take a look:
You go through the pink door to enter your vacation paradise located on 14th Avenue in Belmar, New Jersey.
Start your day lounging here before heading out to the beach
Or if you need to get ready you can use these vanity lights
Whether you’re beginning your day with coffee or ending it with a cocktail, you’ll be set with the built in ice-maker and coffee bar
Even the kitchen is adorable
You can stay in the blue bedroom
Or you and a friend can bunk in the pink bedroom
The bathroom with a walk in shower has complimentary shampoo, conditioner, and body wash
Once you’re back from the beach you can rinse off in the outdoor shower before you grill
Some of the amenities include:
☀️ Front porch with Table and Stools
☀️ Washer/dryer unit off of back porch
☀️ Outdoor Shower
☀️ Outdoor Grill
☀️ Wifi and premium streaming services
☀️ Two beach cruisers bikes
☀️ Four beach badges
☀️ Four beach chairs (two loungers and two chairs)
☀️ Beach cabana
☀️ Beach towels and beach mats
You can read more about it here.
