You don't usually hear of a professional athlete turning police officer, but that's the case for one former pro football player in our area.

Former Philadelphia Eagle hired as Falls Township police officer

The Patch is reporting that a former Philadelphia Eagle has been hired as a fulltime police officer for the Falls Township Police Department.

The former cornerback for the Birds was recently approved by the department's Board of Supervisors in a unanimous vote.

Any guesses? If you're a devoted Eagles fan, like many in Bucks County, I'm sure you can figure it out.

Former Philadelphia Eagle Brandon Hughes hired as Falls Township police officer

It's Brandon Hughes.

Hughes was the 5th round pick for the Chargers back in the 2009 NFL Draft. He became a New York Giant in 2010, was on the Philadelphia Eagles from 2010 - 2013 (#27), and was on the Browns in 2014, then retired.

Hughes opened Fuel House gym in Middletown Township after retiring from football

After retiring, Hughes opened a gym in Middletown Township called Fuel House. He also volunteered at the Falls Township Police Department's Youth Police Academy lending the cadets a hand in physical fitness, a role that no doubt led him to joining the department himself.

The Chief of Falls Township Police Department, Nelson Whitney, says Hughes will be officially sworn in on Tuesday (August 5) as street patrolman.

Falls Township is in the thick of Eagles country. I'm sure there are plenty of diehard Eagles fans in the township. Can you imagine being pulled over by the former Eagles player? Would it be wrong to ask for his autograph? Ha ha. Or, if you need assistance of some kind and he shows up after calling the police. Kind of cool.

To read more about the former Eagle's journey to becoming a police officer, click here.

