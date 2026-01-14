Once again this year, the Trenton Thunder baseball organization is giving you a unique opportunity to surprise someone special in your life with the coolest gift for Valentine's Day. It could be a gift for yourself, too.

Boomergrams are available from the Trenton Thunder for Valentine's Day

Boomer, the Trenton Thunder's adorable and lovable mascot, will be delivering "Boomergrams." Yes, Boomer will show up at your child's school, your partner's office, your relative's home, wherever you want.

Trenton Thunder's mascot, Boomer, will visit with gifts for Valentine's Day

This will certainly be a memorable gift. You can reserve a Boomergram now. Not only will you get a visit from Boomer, dressed up for Valentine's Day, you'll also get a cookie from Sweet Gourmet, a red rose from Ivy on Main, personalized Trenton Thunder Valentine's Day with a message from you, and two flex vouchers that can be redeemed for any regular season, home Trenton Thunder game in the 2026 season (you can purchase more flex vouchers for only $11 each).

The deadline to order a Boomergram is February 2

What a great gift for the Trenton Thunder fan in your life. Hurry and order your Boomergram today. Orders must be received by February 2, 2026 (while supplies last). Keep in mind that Boomergrams must be within 15 miles of the Trenton Thunder stadium (1 Thunder Road, Trenton).

Talk about an original Valentine's Day gift. This is perfect. Imagine your child's smile when Boomer shows up at his/her school. Fun!

Heads up. You'll be asked to pick a delivery date for your Boomergram when you check out. You can give three possible dates. Then you will receive a confirmation email from the Trenton Thunder with the date and time Boomer will be arriving.

For more information or to order a Boomergram, click here.

