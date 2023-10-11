Looking for something spooky to do this October? New Hope, PA is a huge tourist attraction in the area and has so much to offer.

There are a ton of beautiful shops, restaurants, and events to check out in New Hope, PA, especially during the spooky season! New Hope is full of history and you can actually book a ghost tour through the town that will explain all of the history of the town.

Not to mention, New Hope during Halloween time literally looks like a scene out of Halloweentown or Hocus Pocus. It’s adorable.

Ghost Tours of New Hope has its own official site where you can look at some pictures, book a tour, or even just get some insight into what these tours actually entail.

This is a “lantern-led tour through the streets of New Hope, where you will make several stops to hear true stories of the haunting of the town.” according to Ghost Tours of New Hope’s official site.

If you’re a Halloween fan but aren’t into the typical haunted house or haunted hayride vibe, this is perfect for you. There’s a lot of history to be told when visiting New Hope!

The tour itself lasts for about 1 hour and covers about a mile of the town, according to the tour’s official site. You can check out the official site for more details and for booking!

