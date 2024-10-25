Looking for a brand new car to call yours? If you're car shopping in New Jersey, you might want to consider what's hot on the roads right now.

If you want to know what's trendy on the roads right now, this could give you a good sense of direction.

Asbury Park Press recently released a list of New Jersey’s best-selling cars, and some of the results might just catch you off guard!

While the Ford F-Series is the number one pick across the U.S., it's not New Jersey's overall favorite.

What is the best-selling car in New Jersey for 2024?

Tesla's Model Y Becomes World's Best Selling Car In First Quarter Of 2023 Getty Images loading...

The Tesla Model Y has been named the best-seller in New Jersey for 2024, which makes total sense to me personally.

Tesla is taking over more and more of the roads, and it’s no secret why.

What other car drives itself and you can watch Netflix in?

Every time you hit the highway, it feels like you spot a Model Y or even a Cybertruck on the roads.

Electric cars, especially Teslas, are everywhere lately, and I have a feeling we're only seeing the start of them.

READ MORE: Discover Jersey City's Best-Kept Italian Secret

So if you’re considering making the switch to electric, a Tesla might be right up your alley, especially if you want to be trendy in New Jersey.

In 2024, it's all about electric cars, and New Jersey has for sure jumped on the bandwagon.

Whether you’re leaning toward the classic power of a Ford or the futuristic feeling of Tesla, there are plenty of choices to suit your style and needs.

