The Best Rural Seafood Restaurant in NJ is Hidden Way Off the Beaten Path

Sometimes you'll find the best things where you least expect it. And when it comes to seafood, the search for the absolute BEST is well worth the venture.

So where can you find the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey? Depending on who you ask, there can be more than one (very valid) answers!

But if you're looking for a seafood spot where you can't be afraid to dig in to delicious, buttery, garlicky crabs and other seafoods, this is the spot for you.

Welcome to The Red Eyed Crab, located at 977 Main St in Port Norris! It's hidden way off the beaten path in a small community, and according to OnlyInYourState, it's possibly New Jersey's best-kept secret.

This may be one of he most unassuming, modest restaurants you've ever seen. From the outside it looks more like a shore shack, but that's the aesthetic! You know you're getting the real deal.



So what did OnlyInYourState have to say about this place?

"The best local catch has been fried up, and can be had as a sandwich or in a basket with fries. All the fried options are excellent... However, the real highlight here is crabs - perfectly steamed and served with a flavorful seasoning when the fishing season is in full swing."

They also have a great mix of other dishes, including salads, pork and steak!



If you're interested in checking this place out, check out their Facebook page to see their menu and dining hours!

Have you ever been to the Red Eyed Crab? Let us know what you think!

