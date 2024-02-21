Evidence of an early spring for New Jersey?

We’ve gotten used to a couple of mild winters lately here in New Jersey. This weather has proved to be on par with most as far as snowfall, but temperatures are fairly mild.

This picture was taken on the morning of February 14.

Yes, those are crocuses and tulips popping up out of the ground in mid-February. Here in the northeast, you don’t usually see that until sometime in March. Could the groundhog have been right? Will we be getting an early spring?

Imagine my surprise on a morning walk last week (2/15/24) when I spotted the green leaves of some crocuses and tulips popping up out of the soil. Checking out some of the trees on the street (in South Jersey) you can spot what appears to be buds on the tops of some trees.

Despite the foot of snow some of us experienced last weekend in Central Jersey, the temperatures look to be moderating in the next few weeks.

The Farmer's Almanac predicts milder-than-normal temperatures for March and into early spring for us here in the Northeast. They're also predicting a warmer than usual April and May as well.

In case you need more evidence from a more up-to-date scientific outfit, AccuWeather is also calling for an early spring with milder-than-usual temperatures for our section of the country.

So you may see some signs in the next few weeks that look like an encouraging sign that the groundhog was right!

