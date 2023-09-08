Fall is such a great time of year in New Jersey.

The weather changes (usually) so it's feels good to be outside, enjoying the cooler temperatures. There are so many fun things to do like pumpkin picking, painting and carving, corn mazes, hayrides, the Scarecrow Festival at Peddler's Village, haunted attractions, leaf peeping and APPLE PICKING.

Some will argue that apple is the flavor of choice for the season and NOT pumpkin spice, even though that what's talked about more.

I never realized until I went apple picking for the first time a few years ago just how many different types of apples there are...whoa...there are a lot. My favorite are the Pink Lady apples. Yum.

Once you've picked them there are so many things you can do with them. You can make apple pie, baked apples, apple crisps, slice them and dip them in peanut butter, make an apple, granola and peanut butter sandwich, smoothies, soup...there are so many options. Your dog can even eat apples...they're good for them, providing them with important vitamins.

Besides eating them, apples can be simmered to make your house smell really good, made into a centerpiece, a face mask, ornaments, candle holders...the possibilities are endless.

Apple picking can be a really cute date too. You can take a hayride to pick them, then go home and cook, bake or craft together.

So, where should you go in New Jersey to pick these apples and have some wholesome fun?

Meg Things on Instagram found the best places to go. I bet at one of these is near you.

Terhune Orchards in Lawrenceville

Terhune's also hosts Fall Family Festival Weekends with live music and more. Click here for more information.

Battleview Orchards in Freehold

Battleview Orchards has been opened for 115 years. Their Country Store There's always family fun happening. Check out the details here.

Eastmont Orchards in Colts Neck

Sometimes on the weekends they'll have food vendors too.

Wightman Farms in Morristown

Wightman Farms' fall festival includes a giant corn maze, hayrides and of course apple picking.

Here are the others that made Meg's list:

I'm going to be busy this fall making all kinds of apple recipes.

