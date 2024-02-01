First-ever Pinstripes opens in NJ: You’ve never seen bowling like this

🎳A long-awaited bistro, bowling and bocce place opens in Paramus this month

It’s finally opening.

Slated to open in 2022, then again in Fall 2023, Pinstripes is currently set to open its doors on Friday, Feb. 16 at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus — its first-ever New Jersey location.

The opening is just off the heels of Pinstripes going public on Dec. 29., ringing the opening bell at The New York Stock Exchange.

Guests at this 31,221 square-foot, high-end type of Dave and Buster's joint will enjoy a full-service Italian/American bistro food and beverage menu while taking in the entertainment and excitement of, you guessed it, bowling and bocce. Hence, the name, Pinstripes.

“When you’re looking for a unique spot in Paramus to connect for your next outing, get-together, a night on the town, or private event, Pinstripes will be the place to be seven days a week,” according to the website.

The brand’s first New Jersey location (and 16th location nationwide) will feature a full-service bistro, 13 bowling lanes, three bocce courts, and three private event spaces.

“Pinstripes will bring more than 30,000 square feet of sophisticated fun to Westfield Garden State Plaza and will provide Paramus residents and visitors with a fantastic new destination to dine, play, and celebrate with friends and family,” said Pinstripes founder and CEO Dale Schwartz.

The ground-floor 107-seat bistro features an extensive menu with seasonal entrees, a curated wine list, local beers, and craft cocktails.

Italian-American bistro classics include wood-fire pizzas, and flatbreads, like the Prosciutto Fig with gorgonzola-mascarpone spread, Fontinella and truffle arugula, and a prime rib dip with provolone cheese, horseradish cream, and au jus nestled between a pretzel bun.

Pinstripes Paramus will offer its famous “Pintastic Weekend Brunch Buffet.” Every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy sweet and savory culinary delights including a signature waffle station, a made-to-order omelet station, a carving station, chicken and goat cheese pasta, and herb-roasted chicken, to name a few dishes. The sweets table will feature a milk chocolate fondue with an assortment of “dippables.”

On both days, guests can enjoy bottomless mimosas and Aperol spritzes.

Its private event venue can hold groups of 20 to 1,000 people. Host a party in one of its customizable ballrooms, bowling lanes, bocce courts, or on the patio with a fireplace.

Need go-to-catering? Pinstripes also provides breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. They specialize in gourmet platters, hot breakfasts, quality lunch boxes, wood-fired pizzas, and flatbreads, all reasonably priced.

For lunch catering, choose from pastas, salads, and sandwiches with fresh-cut fruit or soups, and wrap platters.

Upon opening, Pinstripes Paramus intends to host a high volume of private corporate and social events, targeting 1,000 events within its first year of operation.

Join the email club to get the “Pinside” scoop on its grand opening, special event access, and more. Plus, receive a complimentary wood-fired pizza or flatbread on your first visit.

A Pinstripes Package includes a four-course meal of your choice of salad, pasta, chef specialty entrée, and a housemade dessert.

To incentivize guests to visit the new Paramus location during opening week, Pinstripes will free lunches from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23. for guests between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and 50% off dinner from 5 p.m. to close.

The Paramus location will be open Mon-Wed from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thurs-Fri from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit Pinstripes.com.

