Would you like to read a book to a cat in NJ? You can

RINGOES — How would you like to read a book to a cat?

You can in New Jersey.

While Dr. Seuss’s famous Cat in the Hat is the official “spokescat” for Read Across America Day 2024, he will be one of over 100 kitties helping children savor the joy of reading at Tabby’s Place, a cat sanctuary in Ringoes.

The feline fairytale comes to life on Saturday, March 2., “Read Across America Day.”

Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to Tabby’s Place to read books to cats, enjoy treats and prizes, and meet the Cat in the Hat himself.

Tabby’s Place has a 9-year history of supporting young readers through its bi-monthly “Paws to Read” program, according to Karina Jewitt, Director of Volunteers at Tabby’s Place.

The cage-free sanctuary for cats from hopeless situations, which opened in 2003, provides a library of books for all ages, and over 100 cats eager to listen.

Although all the festivities are free to attend on March 2., an RSVP is required, as space is limited.

To support Paws to Read and the care of the cats, please donate.

Every cat at Tabby’s Place has been rescued from a hopeless situation. The sanctuary embraces the neediest cats regardless of age, medical issues, or temperament, making it a harbor of hope for the most desperate, with a particular focus on special needs cats.

Those cats could have chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and paraplegia.

But most of the residents are simply “normal” healthy cats who ran out of time in desperate circumstances, and nearly all 115 of them are available for adoption.

