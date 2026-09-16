The viral, very trendy, coffee shop, 7 Brew is expanding at lighting speed. There's another Bucks County location in the works, according to the Bucks County Courier Times.

I told you back in July that a Langhorne location had been approved by Middletown Township officials. This would be Bucks County's first 7 Brew location. The standalone, 510-square-foot shop will be built in the northern corner of the Langhorne Square Shopping Center on East Lincoln Highway. No timeline for construction or an expected opening date has been revealed yet.

READ MORE: Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem to close and be demolished

Google Google

Now word comes that a second Bucks County 7 Brew is planned for Bensalem. Officials approved the new shop on August 24. It's going to be in the Horizon Corporate Center, in the old Wells Fargo Bank in Trevose, a section of Bensalem Township.

Get our free mobile app

Google Google

The Franchisees, Zach and Shunori Rosskam, who are also behind the future Langhorne 7 Brew, have plans to make minor changes to the building, including pairing down the bank's five drive-thru lanes to three. The outside of the building will be painted and new signs hung. The new Bensalem 7 Brew isn't expected to open in early 2027.

READ MORE: Visit this massive scarecrow festival in Bucks County this fall

If you haven't seen 7 Brew all over TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, the drinks are customizable and will look great on your Instagram story. Are you ready for this? There are over 20,000 flavor combinations. Wow. You'll choose from coffee, energy drinks, sodas, teas, lemonades, smoothies, and shakes. Check out the menu by clicking here.

As soon as I find out grand opening information, I'll let you know.