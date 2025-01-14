Enter to win! Experience Eric Scott cooking demonstration at Mrs. G’s

Don't miss the chance to attend an exclusive cooking demonstration by New Jersey 101.5 news anchor Eric Scott this week at Mrs. G's Appliances!

On Thursday, Jan. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m., Eric Scott will be at the Mrs. G Appliances Community Café for an unforgettable culinary experience. Eric will showcase his cooking skills while sharing tips and tricks for creating delicious meals.

We're giving away VIP seating for 5 lucky winners, so you can enjoy front-row access and even sample some of the food prepared during the demo!

To enter, simply enter your name below. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to enjoy great food and a fantastic evening with Eric Scott!