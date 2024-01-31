What’s Happening to the Closed Bed Bath & Beyond in Cherry Hill, NJ?

It looks like something's brewing at the old Bed Bath & Beyond in Cherry Hill... but what?

It's been nearly a year since the Bed Bath & Beyond located in the Garden State Park shopping center in Cherry Hill (the Wegman's shopping center).

Bed Bath & Beyond in Cherry Hill, New Jersey before it closed Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

The company announced plans to close over 300 stores nationwide in April 2023 when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The one in nearby Mount Laurel was also shut down.

Bed Bath & Beyond in Mount Laurel, New Jersey Google Maps loading...

There were only a handful of Bed Bath & Beyonds left in New Jersey, including Cherry Hill. At first, it seemed as though it might still have a chance of survival, but ultimately, that location also closed a short while later.

What's happening to the old Cherry Hill location?

There's been some construction activity spotted onsite of the now-vacant space, according to 42Freeway. It looks as though they're getting ready to move a small-scale department store in. What could it be?

It could be a small-format Macy's

Macy's at the Cherry Hill Mall Google Maps loading...

Although there's no official word yet, it could be safe to assume that Macy's is gearing up to open a small-scale department store there. In fact, they're doing exactly that at the closed Bed Bath & Beyond location in Mount Laurel.

Why open a smaller scale Macy's store?

According to Macy's chief stores officer, Marc Mastronardi, this is a move to adapt to decreased foot traffic in shopping malls. With Macy's new smaller scale stores, which are about 1/5 the size of regular shopping mall locations, the retailer hopes to provide customers with a more convenient shopping experience.

Could the same thing be happening to the Cherry location? We'll keep our eyes open.

Here Are the 16 Remaining TGI Fridays in New Jersey We'll keep this list updated if anything changes! Gallery Credit: Austyn